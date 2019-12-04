Child rushed to hospital, suspect barricaded inside Hamilton home: police

Send this page to someone via email

There is a heavy police presence around a home on Hamilton’s southeast mountain.

Hamilton police and paramedics were called to a home on Rymal Road, near Bishop Ryan Secondary School, around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday for reports that someone had barricaded themselves inside a home.

Paramedics said a one-and-a-half-year-old child was found suffering “traumatic injuries” that are serious but non-life-threatening. The baby was taken to hospital.

Hamilton Police are dealing with a barricaded individual at a home near Bishop Ryan Secondary School in #HamOnt. Please stay out of the area. HPS Media onsite and will provide an update at Trinity Church at 7:15 am. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) December 4, 2019

There is a heavy police presence around the home where crisis negotiators, the K9 unit and the tactical unit are stationed. However, police said the area is contained and there is no threat to public safety.

As of 8 a.m. police said a male suspect was still barricaded inside the home.

Police have closed Rymal between Trinity Church Road and Dakota Boulevard and they are asking motorists to stay away from the area.

Investigators said the Catholic school near the home where the incident occurred is still open.

“Hamilton police are working closely with school officials to ensure staff and students remain clear of the area,” police said.

Bishop Ryan CSS is OPEN. School officials in communication with @HamiltonPolice, situation contained and unrelated to school. No threat to public safety. Buses will be rerouted to back of school. — HWCDSB (@HWCDSB) December 4, 2019

More to come.