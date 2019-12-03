Rachel Notley calls for one-on-one debate with Kenney on healthcare cuts

Send this page to someone via email

The leader of Alberta’s Official Opposition is calling on Premier Jason Kenney to have a one-on-one debate following what the NDP calls “devastating” public healthcare cuts.

“We know the UCP want to hide from the serious consequences of their health care to Alberta families. That’s why these cuts came out after the budget debate,” Rachel Notley said in a Facebook post.

“Jason Kenney owes it to Albertans to come clean,” Notley said. Tweet This

The NDP had also called for an emergency debate in the legislature Monday, but the UCP majority voted against holding one.

READ MORE: NDP call for emergency debate following layoff announcements from Alberta Health Services

Kenney has so far not publicly responded to the call from Notley. Global News reached out on Tuesday to the office of the premier for a statement, but had not heard back by the time of publication.

Story continues below advertisement

However, a Sunday statement from Jess Sinclair, press secretary for Government House Leader Jason Nixon, read: “No reductions in health spending have been made. We’ve fulfilled an obligation within the collective bargaining process to advise unions of potential impacts over the next four years, impacts that we hope that unions will work with [the] government to minimize.”

NDP healthcare critic David Shepherd also held an event in Edmonton Tuesday afternoon, joined by healthcare professionals denouncing recent UCP budget cuts that have led to Alberta Health Services announcing up to 500 layoffs.

“We recognize that we need to find ways to reduce the cost of care. However, that needs to be done thoughtfully. That needs to be done carefully,” Shepherd said Tuesday.

St. Albert-based physician Dr. Bailey Adams also spoke at the event, saying she believes the cuts will weaken the public health care system in the province.

“I fear that the UCP government is trying to create such a broken down public healthcare system that the public will simply be forced to accept a more expensive private system out of desperation,” Adams said. Tweet This

“Our patients will fall through the cracks.”

Front line workers, including Dr. Bailey Adams (centre) joined MLA David Shepherd at the Edmonton Federal Building on Tuesday, Dec. 3, to speak out against health care cuts in the province. Todd Merkley/ Global News