Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

Kenney: Opposition, unions treating budget cuts like the ‘the apocalypse’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 1, 2019 4:32 pm
Updated December 1, 2019 5:15 pm
Kenney urges ‘stability’ over internal conflict as Scheer faces leadership questions
WATCH: Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speaks at a press conference in Calgary on Sunday.

CALGARY — Alberta’s premier says the Opposition and union leaders are treating public sector cuts as though they are the arrival of the apocalypse.

But Jason Kenney said his United Conservative government is taking a much more measured approach to trimming its budget than former premier Ralph Klein did in the 1990s.

Related News

He said the Klein-era cuts were based on arbitrary targets and many had to be undone later.

The premier was speaking to reporters at the close of the UCP’s first annual general meeting since it took power this spring.

A day earlier hundreds of protesters gathered in the cold outside the airport hotel to speak out against education and health-care job losses.

Some in the crowd were chanting about a general strike, but Kenney said he doubts Albertans would take kindly to such a move when public sector workers have fared relatively well in recent years.

Story continues below advertisement
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney leads a “Bear Pit” session with cabinet members answering questions from delegates at the Alberta United Conservative Party Annual General Meeting in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney leads a “Bear Pit” session with cabinet members answering questions from delegates at the Alberta United Conservative Party Annual General Meeting in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley

The United Conservatives aim to cut overall operating spending by 2.8 per cent over four years — $1.3 billion out of a $55-billion budget.

In a speech to party faithful on Saturday night, Kenney noted the Klein government cut spending by 20 per cent over two years.

“They’re making this out to be the arrival of the apocalypse,” Kenney said of his critics at the Sunday news conference.

“This is ridiculous. This is by modern Canadian fiscal standards one of the most modest periods of fiscal restraint. So I just wish everybody would be a little more objective in their language around this.”

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Alberta politicsNDPJason KenneyUCPUnited Conservative PartyKenneyAlberta OppositionUCP AGMJason Kenney budget cuts
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.