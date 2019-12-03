Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Halifax Regional Council

HRM council approves $3.5M plan for new roundabout at crash-prone Dartmouth intersection

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted December 3, 2019 2:32 pm
A new roundabout is coming to a busy Dartmouth intersection that has seen at least 49 collisions over the past four years.
A new roundabout is coming to a busy Dartmouth intersection that has seen at least 49 collisions over the past four years. Jesse Thomas / Global News

A new roundabout is coming to a busy Dartmouth intersection that has seen at least 49 collisions over the past four years.

Halifax Regional Council approved the $3.5-million plan by a vote of 16-1.

Hammonds Plains – St. Margarets councillor Matt Whitman was the only vote against the motion.

READ MORE: HRM examines $3.5M roundabout for accident-prone Dartmouth intersection

The roundabout will be constructed at the intersection of Lancaster Drive and Micmac Boulevard, which acts as a throughway connector to Dartmouth and Halifax.

The motion was brought forward by Dartmouth Centre councillor Sam Austin, who has said the intersection is a “perfect place for a new roundabout.”

Whitman noted that he would prefer council explore other avenues to improve safety, including better speed enforcement, before forking over $3.5 million for a roundabout at the intersection.

Story continues below advertisement
HRM council to examine crash-prone Dartmouth roundabout
HRM council to examine crash-prone Dartmouth roundabout

There have been 49 collisions at the intersection over the past four years, resulting in 13 injuries but no fatalities.

The funding will be split between the city and the province, but it has yet to be determined how much each will spend.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HalifaxDartmouthHalifax Regional MunicipalityHalifax Regional CouncilMatt WhitmanroundaboutSam AustinHRM CouncilLancaster DriveMicMac Boulevard
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.