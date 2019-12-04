Peterborough Petes general manager Mike Oke signs 2-year contract extension

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Petes general manager Mike Oke has agreed to a two-year contract extension, the OHL club announced on Tuesday.

Oke’s current contract was set to expire at the end of the 2019-20 season. He has been the team’s GM since Feb. 14, 2013, after four months as interim GM.

Under his leadership, the Petes have a record of 197-191-10-4, which includes three playoff series wins, five playoff appearances and an East Division title in 2017, the club’s first since 2006.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue in this role, and for the confidence that the board of directors has shown in me by offering this extension,” Oke said in a statement.

“I’m very pleased with the group we have assembled and the growth we are continuing to experience on and off the ice.”

The Petes are currently in first place in the OHL and have been listed in the Canadian Hockey League’s top 10 rankings for three consecutive weeks.

The team’s board of directors praised Oke’s leadership, which has also included working with the Peterborough Minor Hockey Council to resurrect the major midget triple-A Petes program this season as an extension to the team’s player development program as its primary affiliate.

The major midget Petes are ranked first in Ontario and eighth overall in the country. The board of directors also noted Oke’s strong partnership with the affiliate Lindsay Muskies junior A club.

“The board of directors is pleased to extend Mike’s contract in recognition of the steady progress the organization has made under his leadership,” team president Dave Pogue said in the statement.

“Mike has done a great deal to improve the operations of the Peterborough Petes, and the board felt this was the right time to show our appreciation for his hard work.” Tweet This

Prior to being the general manager, Oke was the team’s manager of player personnel in April 2010 and was promoted three months later to director of player personnel.

Before joining the Petes, he worked as a chief scout and general manager with the International Scouting Services, and with the Oshawa Generals as director of player personnel and assistant coach from 2004-2006.

He also spent four years as an assistant coach with Wilfrid Laurier University Golden Hawks of the Ontario University Athletic Association, who reached the national championship in 2001.

Under Oke, the Petes say the organization has grown from four staff members to 15 full-time employees and hundreds of part-time and volunteer support staff.

“I’m very excited about what lies ahead for the Petes organization,” he said, “and am thankful for the efforts of every individual who has contributed to our success so far.”