Sports

Peterborough Petes’ goalie Hunter Jones heading to national junior selection camp

By Global News
Posted December 2, 2019 5:17 pm
Hunter Jones makes national world junior selection camp.
Hunter Jones makes national world junior selection camp. Peterborough Petes

Hunter Jones has been named to Canada’s selection camp roster for the upcoming IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship.

Selection camp is scheduled for Dec. 9-12 in Oakville.

The 19-year-old found out on Sunday morning that he made the cut and is one of four goalies looking to earn a spot on Team Canada.

“It’s pretty surreal, just to be named one of the top four goalies in the country” said Jones.

“I think it will be that much more competitive at camp, all of these goalies battling it out for that one spot.”

Hockey Canada announced the 31-player roster on Monday afternoon.

Petes associate coach and goalie coach Andrew Verner knows it will be tough, as all net minders bring their own skill set.

“He has some work to do,” said Verner. “There are four pretty good goalies there, and we have heard they will bring three because it’s in Europe.”

Jones is 17-3-1 this season with Peterborough, and leads all goalies in the OHL with most wins.

Playing for Team Canada at the World Juniors has been a dream of his since he started playing the game, Jones says.

“It would be unbelievable,” Jones said. “It doesn’t matter if I am first string or third string goalie, it’s just a privilege to be around that team.

“To have the opportunity to represent the country, it’s something I don’t have words for. It’d be awesome.

World Juniors will take place in the Czech Republic this year. Canada opens its tournament play Dec. 26th against the United States.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SportsPeterboroughTeam CanadaPeterborough PetesPete'sWorld JuniorsHunter JonesSelection Camp
