Alleged Toronto feces thrower back in court Tuesday

A Toronto man accused of throwing feces in three separate incidents — two at university libraries — is set to appear in court Tuesday.

Samuel Opoku, 23, was arrested Nov. 26, and is facing five counts of assault with a weapon and five counts of mischief interfering with property.

His first hearing was put over on Nov. 27. The courtroom was packed with students, most from the University of Toronto, where two of the three incidents happened.

Court documents obtained by Global News showed that Opoku was convicted of criminal harassment on March 8, 2017 in Hamilton. He was given a suspended sentence, two years of probation.

Opoku also had to submit his DNA to the DNA databank and was given a lifetime weapons prohibition. Since being sentenced, he was also convicted twice for failing to comply with his probation.

—With files from Gabby Rodrigues and Catherine McDonald