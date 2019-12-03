Menu

Crime

Alleged Toronto feces thrower back in court Tuesday

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted December 3, 2019 1:26 pm
Man accused of throwing feces appears in packed Toronto courtroom
WATCH (Nov. 27): The man charged in connection to three disturbing assaults involving what police believe to be feces and urine appeared in a Toronto courtroom on Wednesday. Morganne Campbell reports.

A Toronto man accused of throwing feces in three separate incidents — two at university libraries — is set to appear in court Tuesday.

Samuel Opoku, 23, was arrested Nov. 26, and is facing five counts of assault with a weapon and five counts of mischief interfering with property.

READ MORE: Toronto’s alleged feces thrower has case put over to December, university students react to arrest

His first hearing was put over on Nov. 27. The courtroom was packed with students, most from the University of Toronto, where two of the three incidents happened.

Court documents obtained by Global News showed that Opoku was convicted of criminal harassment on March 8, 2017 in Hamilton. He was given a suspended sentence, two years of probation.

READ MORE: Alleged Toronto feces assailant arrested following 3 incidents

Opoku also had to submit his DNA to the DNA databank and was given a lifetime weapons prohibition. Since being sentenced, he was also convicted twice for failing to comply with his probation.

With files from Gabby Rodrigues and Catherine McDonald

