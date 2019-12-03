Toronto police warn of falling ice in downtown area

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are warning drivers and pedestrians in the downtown core to be aware of the threat of falling ice.

In a tweet posted shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday, police said officers were responding to reports of ice falling from buildings, construction cranes, and other tall structures.

Earlier in the morning, a section of Bay Street was temporarily closed as officers responded to reports of falling ice, officials said.

No other road closures have been reported.

Shortly before 11 a.m., GO Transit said some buses were experiencing delays at the Union Station Bus Terminal as they detoured due to the threat of falling ice on Bay Street.

“Three centimetres of ice pellets combined with freezing rain on Sunday to create a solid coat of ice on many buildings, especially ledges,” said Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell.

“The sun is shining for the first time since the storm and this is warming up the building surfaces, which is loosening the ice chunks.

“The actual outside temperature jumps above freezing this afternoon and, combined with winds gusting up to 40 km/h, will make conditions dangerous around some downtown buildings.” Tweet This

Police said pedestrians in the downtown area should consider taking the underground PATH system.

PUBLIC ALERT

– Police responding to reports of ice falling from construction cranes, buildings & other tall structures.

– Drivers asked to be mentally prepared of the possibility, & to pull to safety if struck.

– Pedestrians asked to be aware, take @TorontoPATH if possible.

