Snow falls in Toronto overnight, slippery morning commute ahead

Snow has fallen overnight in Toronto and the surrounding GTA areas bringing with it a slippery and hazardous morning commute.

Environment Canada has issued a Winter Weather Travel Advisory for early this morning.

“An area of moderate snowfall is affecting areas near Lake Ontario including the Greater Toronto Area early this morning. Accumulations of up to 5 cm or so are possible,” the statement read.

Environment Canada said the snow should taper off at 6 a.m.

The Ontario Provincial Police, just before 6 a.m. Monday, has already reported multiple collisions across the GTA this morning and are warning motorists to “always drive according to the weather conditions.”

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said police are dealing with about 20 collisions on 400-series highways.

“It’s going to take you a little longer to get to where you’re going,” Schmidt said via periscope. “If you were parked outside last night, there’s going to be ice on your windows, there’s also going to be on top of that ice.”

Southern Ontario was slammed with mixed precipitation on Sunday as rain, ice pellets and snow caused numerous crashes, some fatal in the St. Catharine’s and Kingston areas.

The City of Toronto said plows and salters have been out on main roads throughout the overnight hours in response to the additional snowfall and will continue into the morning rush hour.

