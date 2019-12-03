N.S. RCMP lay second degree murder charges in connection

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia RCMP are expected to announce charges in the death of an Indigenous woman from the We’koqma’q First Nation.

RCMP have issued an advisory saying they will provide an update Tuesday on the death of a 22-year-old woman that was reported on Oct. 24, 2018.

The statement doesn’t name Cassidy Bernard, however the woman’s body was found on that date in her home on the Cape Breton reserve.

Her twin five-and-a-half months old girls were found suffering from dehydration in a crib next to their mother.

UPDATED: Global News has confirmed that an arrest has been made in the death of Cassidy Bernard. Nova Scotia RCMP have not confirmed the arrest, but they will hold a press conference tomorrow on We’koqma’q First Nation. MORE HERE: https://t.co/ER1KJlUG9j pic.twitter.com/M6dz4ugtzu — Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) December 3, 2019

The Mounties wouldn’t confirm that an arrest has been made in the case, and to date they’ve said little about it, except that they believe Bernard’s death wasn’t a random act and their investigation could take a long time.

Global News has confirmed that an arrest has been made in connection with Bernard’s death.

Bernard’s death sparked an outpouring of grief and concern in the community, with the band council eventually offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Family members and people from the community took their concerns to Premier Stephen McNeil and staged protests at the Canso Causeway, the Nova Scotia legislature, and most recently on a stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway going through the small Mi’kmaq community.

The update is scheduled for the Waycobah First Nation Community Hall at 11 a.m.

With files from The Canadian Press and Graeme Benjamin