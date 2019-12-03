Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

N.S. RCMP lay second degree murder charges in connection

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted December 3, 2019 9:36 am
Updated December 3, 2019 10:07 am
Nova Scotia RCMP are expected to announce charges in the death of Cassidy Bernard.
Nova Scotia RCMP are expected to announce charges in the death of Cassidy Bernard. Cassidy Bernard/Facebook

Nova Scotia RCMP are expected to announce charges in the death of an Indigenous woman from the We’koqma’q First Nation.

RCMP have issued an advisory saying they will provide an update Tuesday on the death of a 22-year-old woman that was reported on Oct. 24, 2018.

READ MORE: Arrest made in connection with death of Cassidy Bernard

The statement doesn’t name Cassidy Bernard, however the woman’s body was found on that date in her home on the Cape Breton reserve.

Her twin five-and-a-half months old girls were found suffering from dehydration in a crib next to their mother.

Story continues below advertisement

The Mounties wouldn’t confirm that an arrest has been made in the case, and to date they’ve said little about it, except that they believe Bernard’s death wasn’t a random act and their investigation could take a long time.

Global News has confirmed that an arrest has been made in connection with Bernard’s death.

Suspicious death of Indigenous woman raised in Nova Scotia legislature
Suspicious death of Indigenous woman raised in Nova Scotia legislature

Bernard’s death sparked an outpouring of grief and concern in the community, with the band council eventually offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Family members and people from the community took their concerns to Premier Stephen McNeil and staged protests at the Canso Causeway, the Nova Scotia legislature, and most recently on a stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway going through the small Mi’kmaq community.

READ MORE: ‘The grief is huge’: Cassidy Bernard’s family to address N.S. Legislature

The update is scheduled for the Waycobah First Nation Community Hall at 11 a.m.

With files from The Canadian Press and Graeme Benjamin

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPNova ScotiaStephen McNeilSuspicious DeathCape BretonNova Scotia CrimeMi'kmaqCassidy BernardWe'koqma'q First NationCanso Causeway
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.