Crime

Question period postponed after man shoots himself on steps of Alberta Legislature

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted December 2, 2019 5:45 pm
Updated December 2, 2019 6:03 pm
Police tape around the steps of the Alberta Legislature on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019.
Police tape around the steps of the Alberta Legislature on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. Les Knight, Global News

An adjournment was called during question period Monday after a man shot himself outside the Alberta Legislature at around 3 p.m.

A witness told Global News a man shot himself with a handgun on the front steps.

Police officers were seen performing CPR on a body on the steps. Police taped off the area.

MLA Dan Williams was speaking in favour of his private member’s bill – Bill 207 – when discussion was halted and an adjournment was called due to a health and safety concern.

READ MORE: Alberta’s controversial ‘conscience rights’ Bill 207 voted down in committee hearing

The house was adjourned until 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton police confirmed the incident is non-criminal.

Global News has a crew on scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.

Alberta politicsAlberta LegislatureEdmonton policeEdmonton crimeAlberta SheriffsAlberta question periodhealth and safety concern
