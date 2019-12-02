Question period postponed after man shoots himself on steps of Alberta Legislature

Send this page to someone via email

An adjournment was called during question period Monday after a man shot himself outside the Alberta Legislature at around 3 p.m.

A witness told Global News a man shot himself with a handgun on the front steps.

Police officers were seen performing CPR on a body on the steps. Police taped off the area.

MLA Dan Williams was speaking in favour of his private member’s bill – Bill 207 – when discussion was halted and an adjournment was called due to a health and safety concern.

The house was adjourned until 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton police confirmed the incident is non-criminal.

Global News has a crew on scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.

