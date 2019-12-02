Menu

Crime

Newfoundland man charged with making threat against Crown prosecutor

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 2, 2019 3:56 pm
RCMP in Newfoundland and Labrador say a 63-year-old man faces charges after a threat was made against a Crown prosecutor.
RCMP in Newfoundland and Labrador say a 63-year-old man faces charges after a threat was made against a Crown prosecutor. File Photo

RCMP in Newfoundland and Labrador say a 63-year-old man faces charges after a threat was made against a Crown prosecutor.

Police say they arrested Edward Gellately at his home in New Harbour on Friday.

They allege a threatening message was left on the voicemail of the Crown prosecutor in Harbour Grace.

Gellately appeared in court Saturday to face charges of intimidation of a justice participant, careless use of a firearm and careless storage of a firearm.

Police say the firearms offences occurred at Gellately’s home.

He remains in custody and is to appear in court on Tuesday in St. John’s, N.L.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
