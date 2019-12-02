Menu

Crime

Halifax police arrest 2 men, seize knives and golf club after weapons call at library

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted December 2, 2019 3:52 pm
It was reported that there had been a dispute between four men, who are believed to be known to one another. File/Global News

Police have arrested two men after a weapons call at a Halifax library on Monday.

Police say at approximately 3 p.m., officers responded to a weapons call at the Keshen Goodman Public Library at 330 Lacewood Drive in Halifax.

READ MORE: Former Halifax-area teacher receives suspended sentence for student assault

It was reported that there had been a dispute between four men, who are believed to be known to one another.

Two men were arrested without incident and police seized two kitchen knives and a golf club.

The two other men had left before police arrived. No one was injured in the incident.

Halifax police say the incident remains under investigation and there are no further details at this time.

