Halifax police arrest 2 men, seize knives and golf club after weapons call at library

Send this page to someone via email

Police have arrested two men after a weapons call at a Halifax library on Monday.

Police say at approximately 3 p.m., officers responded to a weapons call at the Keshen Goodman Public Library at 330 Lacewood Drive in Halifax.

It was reported that there had been a dispute between four men, who are believed to be known to one another.

Two men were arrested without incident and police seized two kitchen knives and a golf club.

1:48 South-end Halifax shooting was not random: police South-end Halifax shooting was not random: police

The two other men had left before police arrived. No one was injured in the incident.

Halifax police say the incident remains under investigation and there are no further details at this time.

Story continues below advertisement