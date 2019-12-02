Menu

fatal highway crash

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP seek witnesses after fatal Highway 97A collision

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted December 2, 2019 1:35 pm
Emergency vehicles respond to a fatal collision on Highway 97A in the north Okanagan on Sunday afternoon. .
Vernon North Okanagan RCMP say a woman was killed in a serious crash on Highway 97A near Armstrong, B.C., on Sunday afternoon.

First responders rushed to the scene around 2:30 p.m., after a southbound vehicle allegedly crossed the centre line and collided head-on with a northbound vehicle in Spallumcheen, near Powerhouse Road, approximately 20 kilometres north of Vernon.

READ MORE: Vernon RCMP investigate fatal crash

BC Emergency Health Services and RCMP said the driver and passenger of the northbound vehicle that was struck were transported to the nearest hospital, one by ground ambulance and the other by air ambulance. BCEHS said they are in critical condition.

The other driver and sole occupant of the southbound vehicle died as a result of her injuries.

A serious two vehicle collision on Highway 97A claimed a woman’s life on Sunday.
The outcome of this collision was a tragic one and the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP send their condolences to all those affected, said Vernon/North Okanagan RCMP Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

This is a busy time of the year on our highways, and driving conditions change quickly. RCMP urge motorists to stay alert, drive to the road conditions and to allow enough time for your travel plans.

Snow blanketed the Okanagan Valley on Sunday and some drivers reported slippery conditions and black ice on B.C. Interior highways.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

READ MORE: Okanagan RCMP seeking witnesses in two separate fatal vehicle crashes on Thursday in Lake Country, Oliver

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are asked to contact Armstrong RCMP.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating the woman`s death.

RCMP said to protect the privacy of the deceased, her name will not be released.

Highway 97A through Armstrong was closed in both directions for several hours on Sunday afternoon as police investigated.

Drunk driver pleads guilty in fatal Vernon crash
