Okanagan RCMP seeking witnesses in two separate fatal vehicle crashes on Thursday in Lake Country, Oliver

Police in the Okanagan are investigating two fatal separate crashes that occurred earlier this week, and say they are looking for witnesses.

Both accidents happened Thursday: in Lake Country and Oliver.

In Lake Country, RCMP say a caller notified them early Thursday that a car had rolled off Highway 97 between the Pelmewash Parkway onramp and Crystal Waters Road. The call came in at approximately 7:16 a.m.

Highway 97A route could be changed to accommodate more traffic

Police say the black 2015 Volkswagen Jetta had come to rest upright on the Okanagan Rail Trail, and that the car had two occupants: a 24-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, both from Vernon.

According to police, a caller said there was an unresponsive man inside the car.

Prior to their arrival, police say, the man was confirmed deceased by BC Emergency Health Services and Lake Country Fire Department, while the woman was located nearby with minor injuries.

She was transported to hospital, where she was treated and has since been released. No names were released by police.

“RCMP Central Okanagan Traffic Services have assumed conduct of this investigation and are seeking witnesses to this tragic event,” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“Our investigators have reason to believe the vehicle was traveling northbound on Highway 97 sometime between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Thursday, October 24.”

Anyone with any information, or dashcam video, is asked to contact RCMP Central Okanagan Traffic Services at 250-491-5354 and cite file 2019-5516.

In Oliver on Thursday afternoon, police say a single-vehicle accident occurred along Highway 97 near Vaseux Lake, just before 3 p.m.

Oliver RCMP say early indicators suggest the silver Honda Pilot had been travelling northbound when it veered off road and collided with a rock face.

“Sadly, the driver and sole occupant, a 75-year-old Penticton man, was pronounced deceased at the scene,” said O’Donaghey.

Police say RCMP South Okanagan Traffic Services have assumed conduct of the investigation, and that the BC Coroner’s Service is also investigating the man’s sudden death. The man’s name was not released.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact RCMP South Okanagan Traffic Services at 250-499-2250.