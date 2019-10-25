Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Alcohol, speed factors in fatal crash on Sioux Valley Dakota Nation: RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted October 25, 2019 6:08 pm
A 26-year-old man from Sioux Valeey Dakota Nation died in a crash early Friday.
A 26-year-old man from Sioux Valeey Dakota Nation died in a crash early Friday. Global News Files

Police say both alcohol and speed are considered factors in a single-vehicle crash that killed a man on Sioux Valley Dakota Nation early Friday.

Virden RCMP were called to the crash on a gravel road in the community around 7:40 a.m.

READ MORE: 19-year-old killed in serious crash at Brady Road and south Perimeter

The initial investigation shows the man’s vehicle lost control and crashed into an embankment before rolling several times.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, a 26-year-old man from Sioux Valley Dakota Nation, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Sioux Valley Dakota Nation is 240 km west of Winnipeg.

‘They need to know the facts’: police on sharing news of fatal car crash
‘They need to know the facts’: police on sharing news of fatal car crash
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fatal CrashAlcoholSPEEDMan KilledVirden RCMPSioux Valley Dakota Nation
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.