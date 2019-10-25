Alcohol, speed factors in fatal crash on Sioux Valley Dakota Nation: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Police say both alcohol and speed are considered factors in a single-vehicle crash that killed a man on Sioux Valley Dakota Nation early Friday.

Virden RCMP were called to the crash on a gravel road in the community around 7:40 a.m.

The initial investigation shows the man’s vehicle lost control and crashed into an embankment before rolling several times.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, a 26-year-old man from Sioux Valley Dakota Nation, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Sioux Valley Dakota Nation is 240 km west of Winnipeg.

'They need to know the facts': police on sharing news of fatal car crash

