Traffic

At least one killed in serious crash at Brady Road and south Perimeter

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 25, 2019 10:33 am
Updated October 25, 2019 11:46 am
Emergency personnel at the scene of a serious crash on the South Perimeter near Brady Road Friday.
Emergency personnel at the scene of a serious crash on the South Perimeter near Brady Road Friday. Malika Karim/Global News

Police at the scene say at least one person was killed in a serious crash on the south Perimeter Highway at Brady Road Friday morning.

Officials at the scene say three vehicles, including a semi, were involved and traffic was significantly backed up.

A yellow tarp could be seen covering a car.

Several emergency responder units were called to the scene at 8:58 a.m.

Mike Siemens, chief of the RM of MacDonald Fire Department said his crews are working with Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service and RCMP at the scene.

He said it appears the car was crushed between the semi and another large truck.

One person was found dead in the car, he said, and there could be more fatalities.

“The car is crumpled up so bad at this point it’s hard to do a visual of the backseat,” he said.

Officials at the scene say at least one person was killed in the crash.
Officials at the scene say at least one person was killed in the crash. Diana Foxall/Global News

“We see one adult in the front of the vehicle, likely being the driver … We see hockey sticks in the vehicle.

“We just … we hope and pray there’s not another person in the back.”

The Brady Road landfill has been dealing with increased traffic in the aftermath of the storm that hit Manitoba earlier this month, as Winnipeggers drop off loads of tree debris.

Siemens said it’s not the first time his department have been called to a crash at the intersection.

“We’ve been here multiple times in the years I’ve been the fire chief,” he said.

“From my past experience anytime we get a call like that, it’s often a high-speed impact.”

–With files from Diana Foxall

CrashCollisionWinnipeg trafficPerimeter HighwayBrady Road
