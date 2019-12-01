Highway 97A in Armstrong, B.C., shut down in both directions Sunday afternoon

Highway 97A in the north Okanagan is shut down in both directions through Armstrong, B.C., as of Sunday afternoon.
DriveBC said the closure of the Vernon-Sicamous highway at Pleasant Valley Cross Road, approximately 23 kilometres north of Vernon, is due to a vehicle accident.
Crews are on route to assess the situation.
No time has been provided for when the highway could re-open.
In November 2011, four kilometres of Highway 97A from Pleasant Valley Cross-Road to Lansdowne Road was widened to four lanes.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS