highway closure

Highway 97A in Armstrong, B.C., shut down in both directions Sunday afternoon

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted December 1, 2019 6:20 pm
Updated December 1, 2019 6:37 pm
.
. Google Maps

Highway 97A in the north Okanagan is shut down in both directions through Armstrong, B.C., as of Sunday afternoon.

DriveBC said the closure of the Vernon-Sicamous highway at Pleasant Valley Cross Road, approximately 23 kilometres north of Vernon, is due to a vehicle accident.

Crews are on route to assess the situation.

No time has been provided for when the highway could re-open.

Vehicle incident location
Vehicle incident location Google Maps

In November 2011, four kilometres of Highway 97A from Pleasant Valley Cross-Road to Lansdowne Road was widened to four lanes.

