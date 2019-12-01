Highway 97A in Armstrong, B.C., shut down in both directions Sunday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Highway 97A in the north Okanagan is shut down in both directions through Armstrong, B.C., as of Sunday afternoon.

DriveBC said the closure of the Vernon-Sicamous highway at Pleasant Valley Cross Road, approximately 23 kilometres north of Vernon, is due to a vehicle accident.

UPDATE – CLOSED – #BCHwy97A – Vehicle incident at Pleasant Valley Cross Rd in the #ArmstrongBC area. No estimated time of re-opening. Next update at 6:00 PM, for more info check: https://t.co/l1fOynX6pZ — Drive BC (@DriveBC) December 1, 2019

Crews are on route to assess the situation.

No time has been provided for when the highway could re-open.

Vehicle incident location Google Maps

In November 2011, four kilometres of Highway 97A from Pleasant Valley Cross-Road to Lansdowne Road was widened to four lanes.