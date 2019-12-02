Menu

Crime

Toronto police make arrest in 2 sexual assault investigations

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 2, 2019 1:14 pm
Updated December 2, 2019 1:26 pm
A photo of 39-year-old Sahi Sadi Deilamsofla.
A photo of 39-year-old Sahi Sadi Deilamsofla. Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police say they’ve made an arrest in two sexual assault investigations.

They say they’ve charged a 39-year-old person with allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man.

Police allege the boy was forced into an apartment in the city’s downtown in November and sexually assaulted.

READ MORE: Peterborough man charged with sexual assault, interference involving youth: police

They allege the young man was sexually assaulted by the same person at the same apartment in September.

Sahi Sadi Deilamsofla of Toronto has been charged with two counts each of assault and sexual assault, along with one count each of sexual interference and forcible confinement.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 20, and police believe there may be more alleged victims.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2019 The Canadian Press
