3 arrested after staff, police officer assaulted at Peterborough youth home

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Three teens have been arrested and charged following a violent outbreak at a youth home in Peterborough, Ont. on Friday afternoon.

Peterborough police report that around 4:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the youth home for a disturbance between staff members and youth.

It’s alleged that two staff members were assaulted and a door and table were broken. An officer at the scene was also allegedly assaulted.

As a result of the investigation a 16-year-old Peterborough teen was charged with:

Assault a peace officer

Mischief under $5,000

The youth was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 23.

A 13-year-old, of no fixed address, was charged with two counts of assault. The youth was held in custody and appeared in weekend and statutory holiday court on Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

As well, a 15-year-old Peterborough teen is charged with mischief under $5,000 and breach of recognizance. The youth was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 23.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the names of the youth cannot be released.

0:30 Teen arrested in connection to assault of Kingston officer Teen arrested in connection to assault of Kingston officer