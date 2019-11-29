Police in Lindsay investigate after paintballs fired at business, vehicle

Police in Lindsay are investigating incidents of paintballs fired at properties this week.
City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service says on Wednesday night between 10:19 p.m. and 10:24 p.m., a business on Lindsay Street south was struck by several paintballs.
Police obtained video surveillance from the business that they say shows occupants of a dark green station wagon-style vehicle — possibly a Subaru — firing paintballs at the business.
In the early morning hours of Thursday, officers received a report that a vehicle on Eakins Crescent was struck with several paintballs.
Anyone with information about the two incidents is asked to call police at 705-324-5252 or provide information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.
