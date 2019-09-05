Two charged with spray-painting grocery store in Peterborough
Two people have been arrested after graffiti was found on a grocery store in Peterborough late last month.
Peterborough Police Service said on Aug. 30, just before midnight, police received a call about two males allegedly spray-painting the outside of a grocery store on George Street North.
Just after midnight, officers say they located the two suspects in the area of George and Simcoe streets.
Matthew Pellat, 18, of Pearl Avenue, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with mischief under $5,000.
He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 11, 2019.
A 17-year-old male was also arrested and charged with mischief under $5,000. He was released on a youth diversion. Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of a youth cannot be released.
Police continue to investigate and say the “character” found on the grocery store is similar to ones found on more than 25 other locations.
Police are asking any more to victims come forward if they have located the spray painted character on their property. The reports can be submitted online at or by calling the police non-emergency line at 705-876-1122 ext. 274.
