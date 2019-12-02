Guelph, Wellington, Dufferin public schools will close if teachers strike Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

The Upper Grand District School Board said all of their schools will close on Wednesday unless a deal is reached between secondary school teachers and the provincial government.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) announced last week that it will conduct a one-day walkout as their ongoing labour dispute with the province continues to escalate.

READ MORE: Teachers’ walkout will close public elementary schools in Waterloo

In a post on their website, the public school board that covers Guelph and Wellington and Dufferin counties said the OSSTF includes five groups of employees: teachers, education assistants, early childhood educators, clerical staff and support personnel.

“This withdrawal of service causes significant impact to all Upper Grand schools, including our capacity for effective supervision and the ability to ensure student safety,” the board stated.

Story continues below advertisement

2:08 Secondary school teachers, support workers announce one-day walk out Secondary school teachers, support workers announce one-day walk out

As a result all schools, including elementary, secondary and continuing education, will be closed on Wednesday if a deal is not reached.

READ MORE: Ontario public high school teachers union announces tentative 1-day walkout

The board said parents are encouraged to begin making alternative arrangements.

More to come.