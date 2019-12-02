Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Education

Guelph, Wellington, Dufferin public schools will close if teachers strike Wednesday

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted December 2, 2019 9:57 am
A file photo of an empty classroom. .
A file photo of an empty classroom. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The Upper Grand District School Board said all of their schools will close on Wednesday unless a deal is reached between secondary school teachers and the provincial government.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) announced last week that it will conduct a one-day walkout as their ongoing labour dispute with the province continues to escalate.

READ MORE: Teachers’ walkout will close public elementary schools in Waterloo

In a post on their website, the public school board that covers Guelph and Wellington and Dufferin counties said the OSSTF includes five groups of employees: teachers, education assistants, early childhood educators, clerical staff and support personnel.

“This withdrawal of service causes significant impact to all Upper Grand schools, including our capacity for effective supervision and the ability to ensure student safety,” the board stated.

Story continues below advertisement
Secondary school teachers, support workers announce one-day walk out
Secondary school teachers, support workers announce one-day walk out

As a result all schools, including elementary, secondary and continuing education, will be closed on Wednesday if a deal is not reached.

READ MORE: Ontario public high school teachers union announces tentative 1-day walkout

The board said parents are encouraged to begin making alternative arrangements.

More to come.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GuelphosstfTeachers StrikeUpper Grand District School BoardTeachers strike GuelphTeachers walkout Dufferin CountyTeachers walkout GuelphTeachers walkout Wellington County
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.