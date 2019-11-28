Ontario public high school teacher’s union announces 1-day walkout

The union representing Ontario public high school teachers says its members will hold a one-day strike on Wednesday if there isn’t a new collective agreement reached with the province by that time.
“This week we began a job action carefully devised to have no impact on students,” said OSSTF/FEESO President Harvey Bischof. “It’s clear from these past two days of bargaining, however, that oura ction is having no impact on the tone or substance of negotiation.”
The one-day strike will come after six days of information pickets and a limited withdrawal of administrative services which began Tuesday.
