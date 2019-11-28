Menu

Education

Ontario public high school teacher’s union announces 1-day walkout

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted November 28, 2019 4:11 pm
Updated November 28, 2019 4:12 pm
empty classroom getty
An empty classroom. File Photo / Getty Images

The union representing Ontario public high school teachers says its members will hold a one-day strike on Wednesday if there isn’t a new collective agreement reached with the province by that time.

READ MORE: Ontario elementary, high school teachers start work-to-rule campaigns

“This week we began a job action carefully devised to have no impact on students,” said OSSTF/FEESO President Harvey Bischof. “It’s clear from these past two days of bargaining, however, that oura ction is having no impact on the tone or substance of negotiation.”

READ MORE: Ontario high school teachers to start administrative work-to-rule campaign Tuesday

The one-day strike will come after six days of information pickets and a limited withdrawal of administrative services which began Tuesday.

More to come.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario Educationontario teachersosstfStephen LecceWork-to-rule CampaignOntario High School Teacher StrikeOntario High School Teacher Work To RuleOSSTF Strike
