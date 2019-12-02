Teachers’ walkout will close public elementary schools in Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

Public elementary schools in Waterloo Region will be affected by Wednesday’s potential walkout by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF), according to the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB).

The union, which is currently in talks with the Ontario government over a new deal, announced last Thursday that it would walk out Wednesday unless a deal was reached.

The OSSTF also represents education workers at public elementary schools in Waterloo Region.

In a statement released over the weekend, the board says elementary schools cannot operate safely without them, necessitating the closure.

“We understand that job action is frustrating for our families, students and staff,” board chair Jayne Herring said in a statement. “Trustees will continue to advocate for students, families and educators at the central bargaining table. We are hopeful that an agreement can be reached soon.”

The board says that before and after school child care programs, extended day childcare programs, Early ON centres and third-party-operated child care centres will also close Wednesday if the job action takes place.

All evening rental permits will also be cancelled.