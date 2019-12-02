Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Consumer

Teachers’ walkout will close public elementary schools in Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 2, 2019 8:24 am
OSSTF announces one day strike Dec. 4
Thousands of secondary school teachers and support staff will walk off the job on Wednesday if a deal is not reached.

Public elementary schools in Waterloo Region will be affected by Wednesday’s potential walkout by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF), according to the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB).

The union, which is currently in talks with the Ontario government over a new deal, announced last Thursday that it would walk out Wednesday unless a deal was reached.

The OSSTF also represents education workers at public elementary schools in Waterloo Region.

READ MORE: Government consultation shows parents overwhelmingly reject class size increase, sources say

In a statement released over the weekend, the board says elementary schools cannot operate safely without them, necessitating the closure.

“We understand that job action is frustrating for our families, students and staff,” board chair Jayne Herring said in a statement. “Trustees will continue to advocate for students, families and educators at the central bargaining table. We are hopeful that an agreement can be reached soon.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Key contract issues as tensions increase between Ontario public high school teachers’ union, government

The board says that before and after school child care programs, extended day childcare programs, Early ON centres and third-party-operated child care centres will also close Wednesday if the job action takes place.

All evening rental permits will also be cancelled.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
WaterlooTeachers StrikeWaterloo Region District School BoardWRDSBOSSTF StrikeOSSTF job actionTeachers strike waterlooTeachers walkoutTeachers walkout KitchenerTeachers walkout waterlooWaterloo school strike
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.