Government consultation shows parents overwhelmingly reject class size increase: sources

Global News has learned parents that took part in the province’s education consultations overwhelmingly rejected an increase in class sizes.

According to sources with knowledge of the survey results, approximately 70 per cent of parents felt an increase in class sizes would negatively impact students’ learning. Global News has also learned the results show a majority of parents were opposed to the government moving towards more e-learning for students.

1:51 Ontario education minister announces plan to tackle bullying Ontario education minister announces plan to tackle bullying

“I think it shows that parents know what’s good for their kids, and they know a significant increase in class size, especially for kids that are struggling, will make it very difficult to learn,” a source not authorized to speak publicly told Global News on Saturday.

The Ministry of Education has withheld the results of the survey despite multiple attempts by numerous groups to gain access to the information.

Story continues below advertisement

In September, Global News reported the ministry had blocked a freedom-of-information request from advocacy groups, including Ontario Families for Public Education.

When contacted Friday for comment on the results of the class size survey, Education Minister Stephen Lecce’s office refused to provide a clear answer as to why the critical information continues to be withheld.

Sources with the ministry, who are not authorized to speak publicly, say the survey was conducted when the government planned to move forward increasing the average class size ratio in grades 9-12 from 22:1 to 28:1 and that there is a “sky-is-falling” narrative by certain voices. In October Lecce announced the government had tabled an offer to the high school teacher’s union to reduce that ratio to 25:1.

Minutes before publication Sunday, Alexandra Adamo, press secretary to Lecce, responded with a statement saying in part: “Our government is firmly committed to keeping students in class. That is why, as a result of listening to families and students across Ontario, the government has made a significant move to reduce class sizes from a provincial average of 28 to 25. We have maintained the lowest classroom sizes in the early years (kindergarten to grade 3) in the country.”

Adamo also wrote: “Our government’s priority is investing more in our students and in our classrooms. We will continue to listen to parents as we have done by reducing the online learning credits from 4 to 2. This is all part of our mission to be reasonable, student-centric, and focused on keeping the children of this province in class.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:48 Teachers rally outside of MPP Dave Smith’s office Teachers rally outside of MPP Dave Smith’s office

Releasing the results could damage the government’s case for increasing class sizes, a source with knowledge of the results said, adding: “What’s the use in having a public consultation if you don’t put out the results? You have them to find out what people think. It’s incumbent upon governments to be transparent.”

The government is currently in negotiations with the province’s teachers, and increased class sizes are a major issue at the bargaining table.

Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation President Harvey Bischof told Global News “I’m not at all surprised by the results of the consultation. OSSTF’s polling and the polling reported by OPSBA Monday entirely support that parents are overwhelmingly opposed to class size increases. It would appear that the government consultations have told them exactly the same thing.”

Bischof also said the union has called for the release of the information at the bargaining table “The government has refused to release it and now we see why. This ‘government for the people’ is not at all interested in following the advice that people are giving them. I have to ask whose agenda they are serving. Their secrecy serves only their own political interests.”

Sunday, NDP education critic Marit Stiles weighed in saying “Ford’s been misleading Ontarians … this is another indictment of his cuts to classrooms agenda. It’s more clear than ever that parents and students don’t want increased class sizes and fewer supports.”

Story continues below advertisement

The opposition have also requested the full results of the survey says Stiles “We have been asking the Ford Government to release these results for months and they refused repeatedly. I have yet to meet one parent, educator or student who agrees with the government’s plan to cut 10,000 teachers, impose mandatory e-learning, and increase class sizes. Ontarians never asked for this and they don’t want it. That’s more clear than ever. They need to reverse their cuts immediately.”