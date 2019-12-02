Suspect in downtown Guelph stabbing arrested twice: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a 23-year-old woman had to be arrested twice following a stabbing in the city’s downtown core.

Emergency crews were called to Carden Street on Nov. 25 at around 9:20 p.m. for reports of a fight.

Police said a 29-year-old woman was found with a single stab wound and taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A Guelph woman was arrested on Saturday in connection to the stabbing and charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and two counts of breaching her probation.

Police didn’t say what led to the stabbing or if the victim and suspect know each other.

The woman accused in the stabbing made bail shortly after her arrest and was released with several conditions.

But police allege the woman breached one of those conditions after she was seen at an apartment building in the city’s downtown core on Sunday night.

She was arrested again and was scheduled to have another bail hearing on Dec. 2.