London police seek public’s help in search for missing woman

London police are seeking information on the whereabouts of 34-year-old Keta Tshibangu.

Police say Tshibangu was last seen in the area of Little Grey Street and Hamilton Road just before 7 a.m. Saturday.

She is described as black, 5’2” and 165 lbs. with curly black hair. Police say she was last seen wearing a yellow coat with black pants and grey boots.

Police and Tshibangu’s family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call London police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

