Crime

Kamloops RCMP investigating after man’s body found wrapped in rug near dumpsters

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted November 30, 2019 3:59 pm
The body of David Melvin Boltwood was found in a Kamloops alley wrapped in a rug on Nov. 29, 2019.
The body of David Melvin Boltwood was found in a Kamloops alley wrapped in a rug on Nov. 29, 2019. Kamloops RCMP

Kamloops RCMP are investigating after a man’s body was found in an alley and wrapped in a rug late Friday morning.

Police were called to 170 Carson Crescent around 10 a.m., for what they call “a report of suspicious circumstances.”

After speaking with witnesses and surveying the scene, officers found the man’s body near a group of dumpsters in alley behind the building.

On Saturday, RCMP identified the victim as 66-year-old David Melvin Boltwood, a Kamloops resident with no fixed address.

Police say Boltwood was frequently seen in various locations on the North Shore of the city and was often in a wheelchair. He last spoke with RCMP on Nov. 4.

Investigators have determined Boltwood’s body had been in the alley since last Sunday, and that it wasn’t discovered until five days later.

Story continues below advertisement

His death is being treated as suspicious, although RCMP aren’t yet treating it as a homicide.

“It is too early to confirm if Mr. Boltwood died as a result of a criminal act,” Kamloops RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Simon Pillay said in a statement on Saturday. “However, it is clearly a crime to dispose of human remains in this manner.

“To those involved in moving David Boltwood to this location, I urge you to come forward to investigators.”

RCMP are now working on establishing a timeline of Boltwood’s whereabouts between Nov. 4 and Nov. 29, including where he was staying.

Anyone who has information about what led to Boltwood’s death, or saw any suspicious activity in the Carson Crescent area, is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeSuspicious DeathKamloopsBody FoundHuman RemainsKamloops RCMPKamloops crimedavid boltwooddavid melvin boltwoodkamloops body foundkamloops suspicious death
