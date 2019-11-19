Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Victoria homeless man asphyxiated in recycling truck: police

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 19, 2019 9:33 pm
A Waste Connections Canada truck seen in a photo from the company's website. .
A Waste Connections Canada truck seen in a photo from the company's website. . Waste Connections Canada

Police and the BC Coroners Service are investigating after a homeless man was found dead at a Central Saanich recycling facility.

According to the Central Saanich Police Department, investigators were called to the Waste Connections Canada recycling facility on Tuesday, Nov. 12, around 8:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Man killed in Victoria garbage truck accident may have been in dumpster: Police

Police say the company had done a waste pickup in downtown Victoria that morning, and taken the load back to its Keating Cross Road facility, where it was dumped.

Crews found the man’s body in the dumped load.

Man killed in Victoria garbage truck accident
Man killed in Victoria garbage truck accident

Police said the man was a member of the city’s homeless community, and died by asphyxiation, believed to have occurred when he was crushed by a load.

Story continues below advertisement

An autopsy was conducted on Monday, but police said they are still waiting on a toxicology report.

READ MORE: Death of woman stuck in Vancouver donation bin prompts calls for change

The BC Coroners Service said the victim was a man in his 20s, and that the coroners’ service was investigating to determine how, where, when and by what means he came to his death.

Police say the incident is not considered suspicious.

In August last year, another suspected homeless person was killed in an accident involving a Waste Connections Canada truck in Victoria.

Global News has requested comment from Waste Connections Canada.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HomelessVictoriaVancouver IslandVictoria homelesshomeless man crushedhomeless man killedhomeless recycling deathrecycling truck deathvictoria homeless man killedvictoria recycling truck death
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.