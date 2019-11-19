Victoria homeless man asphyxiated in recycling truck: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police and the BC Coroners Service are investigating after a homeless man was found dead at a Central Saanich recycling facility.

According to the Central Saanich Police Department, investigators were called to the Waste Connections Canada recycling facility on Tuesday, Nov. 12, around 8:30 a.m.

Police say the company had done a waste pickup in downtown Victoria that morning, and taken the load back to its Keating Cross Road facility, where it was dumped.

Crews found the man’s body in the dumped load.

Police said the man was a member of the city’s homeless community, and died by asphyxiation, believed to have occurred when he was crushed by a load.

An autopsy was conducted on Monday, but police said they are still waiting on a toxicology report.

The BC Coroners Service said the victim was a man in his 20s, and that the coroners’ service was investigating to determine how, where, when and by what means he came to his death.

Police say the incident is not considered suspicious.

In August last year, another suspected homeless person was killed in an accident involving a Waste Connections Canada truck in Victoria.

Global News has requested comment from Waste Connections Canada.