Man killed in Victoria garbage truck accident may have been in dumpster: Police

Police say a man who died in Victoria Wednesday morning may have been in a dumpster that was picked up by a garbage truck.

Police were called to the 1300 block of Vancouver Street just after 6 a.m. to reports of an incident involving the garbage truck.

They arrived to find a man with life-threatening injuries. Firefighters and paramedics arrived and took over, and the man was rushed to hospital where he later died.

“The initial investigation indicates that the man was in the box area of the garbage truck when he was injured and may have been in a dumpster that was picked up by the truck,” said a Victoria police media release.

The garbage truck driver was not injured but is being offered support.

Police have identified the man who died, but have not released his identity pending notification of next of kin.

Police and the BC Coroners Service are now investigating.