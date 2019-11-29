High school football: Vernon Panthers’ Subway Bowl mantra is ‘stop the run’

Send this page to someone via email

There are two truths in the game of football.

The first is an old Paul (Bear) Bryant quote: Defense wins championships.

The second is unattributed: Turnovers will kill you.

You can expect both to be paramount in the Vernon Panthers’ Subway Bowl plan.

READ MORE: Vernon Secondary School Panthers still savouring sweet taste of provincial high school football title

The Vernon Secondary School varsity team is returning to the pinnacle of provincial 2A high school football to defend its current title.

“We got to do three things,” Panthers head coach Sean Smith told Global News.

“We gotta stop the run, we gotta stop the run and we gotta stop the run.”

2:07 Okanagan quarterback playing in California Okanagan quarterback playing in California

Vernon’s opponent in Saturday’s game, the Langley Saints, do one thing, and one thing only.

Story continues below advertisement

“Run the ball, every play,” said Panthers lineman Brady Szeman.

And so Vernon must stop the Saints before they go marching in — to the end zone.

2:29 KSS Owls looking for Subway Bowl berth KSS Owls looking for Subway Bowl berth

“They are very good running team with a running back that far and away led the province in rushing,” said Smith.

He’s talking about the Saints’ Kai Thomas, who rumbled for 1,736 yards and 24 touchdowns in nine games this season.

That equates to an average of 192.8 yards and 2.6 touchdowns per game.

“They have the biggest offensive line that I’ve ever seen at the high-school level,” Smith said of Langley.

1:22 Rutland Voodoos QB named BC Player of the Week Rutland Voodoos QB named BC Player of the Week

And so he’s drilled the mantra of ‘stop the run’ into his Panthers.

But the Pride on the Hill, as the Panthers’ are known, are no house cats when it comes to dining on opponents at the Subway Bowl.

The big cats have eaten more than their fair share of championship sandwiches.

“They’ve done a lot of winning; they know how to win the big games,” Smith said of his players.

Story continues below advertisement

Game time on Saturday is 4 p.m., at B.C. Place, where the Panthers will look to repeat as champions by trying to stop the run.

0:37 KSS loses to Terry Fox Ravens in BC high school football varsity league game KSS loses to Terry Fox Ravens in BC high school football varsity league game