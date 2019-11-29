London Knights return home to beat the Windsor Spitfires

The London Knights used some fierce determination to beat the Windsor Spitfires 6-3 on Friday night at Budweiser Gardens.

It was London’s first game on home ice in almost two weeks and it ended a 13-game unbeaten run by Windsor and stretched the Knights’ winning streak to five games. London is now 10-1 in the month of November with one game remaining before December begins.

Connor McMichael extended his point streak to 14-games with his 24th goal of the season as he opened the scoring with a bank shot off Spitfires goalie Kari Piiroinen in the first period.

Nathan Dunkley and Tonio Stranges scored a pair of second period goals for the Knights to put them up 3-0 and set the stage for a goal-filled third where each team scored three times.

After Daniel D’Amico of Windsor ended Dylan Myskiw’s shutout streak at 150 minutes and 36 seconds, London got a power play goal from Liam Foudy in his 200th OHL game to restore their three-goal lead.

Myskiw made 23 stops including a huge glove save when the score was 3-1 to earn his eighth win of the year.

Cole Tymkin and Luke Evangelista scored less than two minutes apart to put the Knights ahead 6-1 with under eight minutes remaining.

The Spitfires added goals by Connor Corcoran on a power play and Chris Playfair at even strength to end the scoring. Those goals came 43 seconds apart.

London held the number one power play unit in the Ontario Hockey League scoreless through two periods and went 1-for-2 with the man advantage which allowed the Knights to climb into a first place tie with Windsor atop the OHL’s power play standings.

Hunter Skinner had three assists for London. Evangelista, McMichael and Dunkley all had a goal and an assist.

The Knights outshot Windsor 40-24.

Showing off their skills

The London Knights held their skills competition on November 27 at Budweiser Gardens. Hunter Skinner won the hardest shot competition, Luke Evangelista won the accuracy challenge and Stuart Rolofs took home fastest skater, even with Liam Foudy in the field. Foudy is widely regarded as one of, if not THE fastest skater in the Ontario Hockey League and he may have captured the London crown if not for a small speed-wobble that cost him a couple of precious ticks on the timer.

Jacob Chantler’s debut

Londoner Jacob Chantler became the first player to be selected by the Knights in the U-18 OHL Priority Selection and make it into a game with the team. Chantler had been off to a hot start with the London Nationals, helping them to put together a 12-game winning streak. He has 10 goals and 27 points in 26 games in the GOJHL. Chantler was taken 19th overall in 2019 after playing with the Elgin-Middlesex Chiefs last year. Chantler’s sister Madison plays for the London Jr. Devilettes.

Liam Foudy hits 200

Chalk up another milestone for Liam Foudy. On Friday night he played in his 200th game as a member of the London Knights. The Markham, Ont., native was London’s first round pick in 2016 and played in 58 of 68 games in his rookie season. He followed that up with 65 games played in 2017-18 on his way to becoming a first round pick of the Columbus Blue Jackets and then Foudy posted his best offensive season last year with 68 points in 62 games. The all-time games played leader on the Knights just happens to be London assistant coach Dylan Hunter who won a Memorial Cup as a player in 2005 and completed his major junior career with 315 games played.

Up next

The London Knights go to Flint on Saturday. London’s only loss in regulation between October 18 and now came against the Firebirds on November 14.

After starting last year with 17 consecutive losses, the Firebirds find themselves right in the hunt in the Western Conference this year.

After that London will travel to Sault Ste. Marie to meet the Greyhounds on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.

The pre-game show will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday on 980 CFPL, at http://www.980cfpl.ca and on the Radioplayer Canada app. Sunday’s pre-game show starts at 1:30 p.m.