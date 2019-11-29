Woman, 24, seriously injured at train crossing: London police

Send this page to someone via email

London police say a 24-year-old woman is in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after an overnight incident at a train crossing.

Police say emergency services were called to the tracks just southeast of Richmond and Piccadilly streets at around 3 a.m. Friday.

“The information that we received was that the female had received injuries as a result of a moving train in the area,” Const. Sandasha Bough told Global News.

“We know she was injured by the train, by a moving train. Right now it’s still under investigation what exactly took place.” Tweet This

While details are limited, police are using the incident as a reminder to the public of the importance of taking the following precautions around rail crossings:

never go around lowered gates or try to beat an oncoming trail to a rail crossing

be prepared to stop at all railway crossings

stay alert — look and listen in both directions so that you know when trains are approaching

leave your vehicle if it stalls or gets stuck in a crossing; get yourself and all passengers out and call 911 immediately

stay off the tracks and don’t use train tracks as a shortcut or a path; trains do not always run on schedule and are faster and quieter than you may think

Police say further safety tips can be found through Operation Clear Track.

