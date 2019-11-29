Menu

Canada

Woman, 24, seriously injured at train crossing: London police

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted November 29, 2019 4:19 pm
London police say the incident occurred at the railway crossing just southeast of Richmond and Piccadilly streets. .
London police say the incident occurred at the railway crossing just southeast of Richmond and Piccadilly streets. . via Google Maps

London police say a 24-year-old woman is in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after an overnight incident at a train crossing.

Police say emergency services were called to the tracks just southeast of Richmond and Piccadilly streets at around 3 a.m. Friday.

READ MORE: No injuries, no danger following east London train derailment: CN Rail

“The information that we received was that the female had received injuries as a result of a moving train in the area,” Const. Sandasha Bough told Global News.

“We know she was injured by the train, by a moving train. Right now it’s still under investigation what exactly took place.”

While details are limited, police are using the incident as a reminder to the public of the importance of taking the following precautions around rail crossings:

  • never go around lowered gates or try to beat an oncoming trail to a rail crossing
  • be prepared to stop at all railway crossings
  • stay alert — look and listen in both directions so that you know when trains are approaching
  • leave your vehicle if it stalls or gets stuck in a crossing; get yourself and all passengers out and call 911 immediately
  • stay off the tracks and don’t use train tracks as a shortcut or a path; trains do not always run on schedule and are faster and quieter than you may think

READ MORE: ‘Look, Listen, Live’: City of London to raise railway safety awareness

Police say further safety tips can be found through Operation Clear Track.

Security footage captures dramatic rescue after man falls on tracks of oncoming train
Security footage captures dramatic rescue after man falls on tracks of oncoming train
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London PoliceTrain CrashTrain Accidentlondon police railway crossingrichmond st train crossing injurywoman injured railway crossing
