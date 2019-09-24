No injuries, no danger following east London train derailment: CN Rail

Officials with CN Rail say they are investigating the cause of a derailment that blocked the entrance of an east London craft brewery on Monday.

In a statement to Global News Radio 980 CFPL, CN Rail said seven cars derailed at an interchange spur line shared by CN Rail and CP Rail.

The rail service reported there were no injuries, no fires and no dangerous goods on board during the Monday afternoon derailment.

The train cars involved remained upright during the incident, CN Rail added.

Just after 5 p.m., Powerhouse Brewing Company took to Facebook to announce it was forced to close early on Monday.

The derailment, which occurred just east of Powerhouse’s location at 100 Kellogg Ln., reportedly ended up blocking the entrance to the craft brewery.

Powerhouse has told Global News Radio 980 CFPL that they are set to reopen on Tuesday morning.

CN Rail said it is continuing to investigate the cause of the derailment.

The rail service’s statement concluded with an apology to area residents for any inconvenience the incident may have caused.