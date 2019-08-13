Downtown London construction closes busy section of Talbot Street until late October

A major section of Talbot Street is shutting down for the next three months.

Starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Talbot Street will be closed to motorists and cyclists between King and York streets.

According to the City of London, the closure is part of the 2019 York-Talbot Sewer Separation Project and is expected to be in place until the end of October.

While pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will be able to pass through at most times during construction, those travelling west into the area will only be able to do so via the intersection at York and Ridout streets until further notice.

Motorists heading west through the downtown area are advised to use Queens Avenue or download the Waze app to find an alternate route.

Orange traffic-control signs and staff will help guide drivers through the construction.