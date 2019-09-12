London police to focus on pedestrian, cyclist safety during enforcement blitz

London police will be zeroing in on pedestrian and cyclist safety next week with an enforcement blitz.

Officers are hosting a show-and-tell event Thursday morning featuring members of the London Police Service’s traffic management unit and the City of London’s roads and transportation division.

At the event, police will be highlighting some of the most common violations they plan to target during next week’s blitz.

Over the last five years, police say there have been 371 collisions involving pedestrians and 193 involving cyclists recorded at or near signalized intersections in London.

According to police, 75 per cent of the pedestrian collisions involved vehicles that were turning left or right, while 38 per cent of the cyclist collisions involved the same circumstances.

The city’s director of roads and transportation, Doug MacRae, will also be providing details about London’s new Vision Zero campaign and the importance of eye contact at intersections.