Toronto road maintenance crews conducting city-wide pothole repair blitz on Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

If you’re travelling throughout Toronto on Saturday, you might encounter minor delays as City crews fan out across the city to repair potholes.

According to a statement sent out by the City of Toronto, approximately 30 crews will fill potholes along the expressways between 1 and 8 a.m. On local roads, the work will occur between 4 a.m. and 4 p.m.

“Members of the public are advised to leave extra time and expect minor delays. Motorists are also asked to respect work zones and give crews space,” the statement said.

READ MORE: Why potholes happen and how to avoid them

In the five, single-day pothole blitzes held so far this year, almost 50,000 potholes were repaired. Across Toronto throughout the year so far, more than 183,000 potholes were fixed.

Story continues below advertisement

The City of Toronto estimated each pothole costs about $25 to fix and up to $5 million is spent annually on pothole maintenance.

The potholes are typically caused when water enters the top layer of asphalt through cracks in the road, followed by freezing and thawing of moisture. The City says as vehicles pass over the weakened section of road, the broken asphalt comes out.

Complaints about potholes can be reported by calling 311 or emailing 311@toronto.ca.