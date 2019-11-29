Menu

Lane reductions to hit Highway 417 this weekend for bridge construction

By Christopher Whan Global News
Posted November 29, 2019 2:25 pm
According to the City of Ottawa, the lane closures will take place from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1.
According to the City of Ottawa, the lane closures will take place from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1. Markus Scholz/dpa via AP

Those who plan to take the Queensway this weekend should give themselves extra time as construction on the Harmer Avenue pedestrian bridge will have both directions of the highway reduced by one lane.

According to the City of Ottawa, the lane closures will take place from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1.

READ MORE: Ottawa police seek witnesses to assault, ‘large fight’ at west-end outdoor mall

The two eastbound lanes between Carling and Parkdale avenues and the two westbound lanes between Bronson and Island Park Drive will be reduced.

The city says the reductions will be in place on Nov. 29 from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. and from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.

The city is assuring residents the Parkdale Avenue off-ramp will remain open during construction.

READ MORE: Blueprint for new downtown core in Barrhaven endorsed by City of Ottawa committee

According to the City of Ottawa website, this is the second-to-last step in the construction of the bridge and will involve continued work on the north and south approaches and stairs. Construction will pause over the winter months and will continue in the spring.

The full project is set to conclude in Summer 2020.

