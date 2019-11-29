Menu

Crime

London police seize nearly $60,000 worth of cocaine in drug bust

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted November 29, 2019 2:09 pm
London police car.
London police car. Matthew Trevithick / 980 CFPL

Officers seized almost $60,000 worth of cocaine Thursday after a search warrant was executed in the Byron area.

Officers say they executed a search warrant around 8:30 a.m. at a home and on a vehicle in the area of Byron Baseline and Boler roads.

A 32-year-old London man is facing trafficking charges after police say they seized cash and drugs as a result of the warrant.

50 bricks of suspected cocaine seized at Sarnia border crossing

Police seized $58,000 in cocaine, about $12,000 in cash, a cocaine press and a digital scale, among other items.

The 32-year-old is charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

He is expected to appear in court sometime Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

