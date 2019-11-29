Menu

Crime

Eaton Centre shooter Christopher Husbands sentenced to life in prison

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 29, 2019 1:04 pm
Updated November 29, 2019 1:11 pm
Wed, Oct 15: Video shows Christopher Husbands opening fire in mall food court, killing two men and causing injury to five bystanders.
Wed, Oct 15: Video shows Christopher Husbands opening fire in mall food court, killing two men and causing injury to five bystanders. file / Global News

The man accused in the Eaton Centre shooting has been sentenced to life in prison and was also given a lifetime of weapons prohibition.

Christopher Husbands opened fire in the mall’s food court on June 2, 2012 killing two people and injuring six others who were caught in the crossfire.

READ MORE: Crown will seek life sentence for Eaton Centre shooter convicted of manslaughter

Husbands was convicted of two counts of manslaughter and was also found guilty of five counts of aggravated assault and one count each of criminal negligence causing bodily harm and reckless discharge of a firearm earlier this year.

The life sentence handed down is in relation to the two manslaughter charges.

— With files from The Canadian Press.

More to come…

