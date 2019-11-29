Eaton Centre shooter Christopher Husbands sentenced to life in prison

Send this page to someone via email

The man accused in the Eaton Centre shooting has been sentenced to life in prison and was also given a lifetime of weapons prohibition.

Christopher Husbands opened fire in the mall’s food court on June 2, 2012 killing two people and injuring six others who were caught in the crossfire.

Husbands was convicted of two counts of manslaughter and was also found guilty of five counts of aggravated assault and one count each of criminal negligence causing bodily harm and reckless discharge of a firearm earlier this year.

The life sentence handed down is in relation to the two manslaughter charges.

