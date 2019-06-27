Crown will seek life sentence for Eaton Centre shooter convicted of manslaughter

TORONTO – Prosecutors say they will seek a life sentence for a man convicted of manslaughter in a shooting at Toronto’s Eaton Centre that claimed the lives of two people seven years ago.

Crown attorneys say while Christopher Husbands was acquitted of second-degree murder and found guilty on lesser charges in the mall shooting, the killings should be considered “near murder” and sentenced as such.

Defence lawyers say they will seek a fixed sentence but note they are waiting for pre-sentencing risk assessments to inform their submissions.

Both sides are expected to make submissions on a sentence next month.

Manslaughter carries no minimum sentence, except in cases involving a firearm, where the minimum is four years behind bars. The maximum sentence is life in prison.

Husbands was also found guilty of five counts of aggravated assault and one count each of criminal negligence causing bodily harm and reckless discharge of a firearm in the June 2, 2012 mall shooting.