Driver charged for driving ‘drunk’ on Hwy 401 near Kingston: OPP

A Midland, Ont., man faces impaired driving charges after police received a tip that a drunk driver was on the 401.

Frontenac OPP got the call on Thursday around 2:30 p.m.

Police say they caught up to the vehicle west of Kingston on the highway.

Michel Lessard, a 51-year-old from Midland, was charged with impaired driving.

His licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was towed and impounded, and he is set to appear in court at a later date to face his charge.

