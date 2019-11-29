Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Driver charged for driving ‘drunk’ on Hwy 401 near Kingston: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 29, 2019 12:42 pm
OPP have arrested a Kingston man for allegedly driving drunk on Highway 401.
OPP have arrested a Kingston man for allegedly driving drunk on Highway 401. Don Mitchell / Global News

A Midland, Ont., man faces impaired driving charges after police received a tip that a drunk driver was on the 401.

Frontenac OPP got the call on Thursday around 2:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Kingston police arrest man and woman in separate impaired driving incidents

Police say they caught up to the vehicle west of Kingston on the highway.

Michel Lessard, a 51-year-old from Midland, was charged with impaired driving.

His licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was towed and impounded, and he is set to appear in court at a later date to face his charge.

Impaired driving calls increase in Durham
Impaired driving calls increase in Durham
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired DrivingFrontenac OPPimpaired driving kingstonKingston Impaired Drivingdrunk driving 401drunk driving OPPhighway 401 drunk driving
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.