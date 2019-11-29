Menu

Canada

Quebec police out in full force for holiday season

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted November 29, 2019 1:14 pm
Updated November 29, 2019 1:16 pm
Police officers will be looking for drivers who are under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Police officers will be looking for drivers who are under the influence of alcohol and drugs. THE CANADIAN PRESS

In Quebec, police forces will be fanning out across the province to crack down on intoxicated driving as the holiday season begins.

“If you go out and plan to take drugs or alcohol, plan an alternative” said the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) in a statement.

The province-wide police operation kicked off Thursday night in collaboration with the Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ).

As part of the plan, police officers will be out on the roads in full force to intercept drivers under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

The SQ reports that 100 people die and 220 people are seriously injured every year on the road due to alcohol.

Story continues below advertisement

The police operation kicks off at the same time as the Nez Rouge campaign, the annual drive-home service operated during the holidays.

The initiative, which began in Quebec City in 1984, is run by volunteers who drive partygoers and their vehicle to their homes after a night out. In 2018, volunteers gave nearly 56,000 rides in Quebec.

The roadblock blitz runs from Nov. 29 until Jan. 2 across Quebec.

Planning a safe ride home from holiday celebrations
Planning a safe ride home from holiday celebrations

— With files from The Canadian Press

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Montreal PoliceDrugsAlcoholHolidaysSPVMDrinking and DrivingHoliday SeasonQuebec provincial policeSafe DrivingOperation Nez RougeNez RougeQuebec road blocksroad blocks
