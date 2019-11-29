Quebec police out in full force for holiday season

Send this page to someone via email

In Quebec, police forces will be fanning out across the province to crack down on intoxicated driving as the holiday season begins.

“If you go out and plan to take drugs or alcohol, plan an alternative” said the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) in a statement.

The province-wide police operation kicked off Thursday night in collaboration with the Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ).

As part of the plan, police officers will be out on the roads in full force to intercept drivers under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

The SQ reports that 100 people die and 220 people are seriously injured every year on the road due to alcohol.

The police operation kicks off at the same time as the Nez Rouge campaign, the annual drive-home service operated during the holidays.

The initiative, which began in Quebec City in 1984, is run by volunteers who drive partygoers and their vehicle to their homes after a night out. In 2018, volunteers gave nearly 56,000 rides in Quebec.

The roadblock blitz runs from Nov. 29 until Jan. 2 across Quebec.

— With files from The Canadian Press