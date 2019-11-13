Menu

Canada

Generations Foundation 2019 Holiday Food and Toy Drive begins

By Global News
Posted November 13, 2019 4:07 pm
Natalie and Adrian Bercovici hand out gifts to students at Our Lady Pompei Elementary School on Dec. 12, 2018.
Natalie and Adrian Bercovici hand out gifts to students at Our Lady Pompei Elementary School on Dec. 12, 2018. Karol Dahl/Global News

The Generations Foundation 2019 Holiday Food and Toy Drive campaign begins on Nov. 14 and will continue throughout the holidays.

The goal is to supply a new toy to thousands of children in the Montreal area who may not otherwise receive a gift.

As part of the campaign, the Generations Foundation is also accepting donations of non-perishable food items to help families in need.

The annual campaign is held in the spirit of giving back to various communities in Montreal.

Children play at a fundraiser for the Generations Foundation Food and Toy Drive.
Children play at a fundraiser for the Generations Foundation Food and Toy Drive. Global News

Find out where to make a donation

Here’s a list of drop-off locations for the annual drive:

Global News Montreal (near security desk and escalators)
1010 Ste-Catherine St. W.
Montreal

Generations Foundation (call 514-933-8585)
4210 Notre-Dame St. W.
Montreal

Econo-Malls
1 Westmount Sq., Ste. 1900
Westmount

Mega Bloks
4505 Hickmore St.
Saint-Laurent

HSBC Pointe-Claire
1000 St-Jean Blvd., Ste. 110
Pointe-Claire

HSBC Forum
2313 Ste-Catherine St. W., Ste. 121
Montreal

HSBC Montreal Main
2001 McGill College Ave., Ste. 160
Montreal

HSBC René-Lévesque
88 René-Lévesque Blvd. W.
Montreal

HSBC Laval
3055 Saint Martin Blvd. W., Room 150
Laval

HSBC Saint-Leonard
5095 Jean-Talon St. E.
Montreal

HSBC Marché Centrale
8999 L’Acadie Blvd.
Montreal

Do you want to make a donation to the Generations Foundation? You can do so by clicking here.

If you are interested in learning more about how to help the organization, you can click here.

Generations Foundation: a look back
Generations Foundation: a look back
