Generations Foundation 2019 Holiday Food and Toy Drive begins

The Generations Foundation 2019 Holiday Food and Toy Drive campaign begins on Nov. 14 and will continue throughout the holidays.

The goal is to supply a new toy to thousands of children in the Montreal area who may not otherwise receive a gift.

As part of the campaign, the Generations Foundation is also accepting donations of non-perishable food items to help families in need.

The annual campaign is held in the spirit of giving back to various communities in Montreal.

Children play at a fundraiser for the Generations Foundation Food and Toy Drive. Global News

Find out where to make a donation

Here’s a list of drop-off locations for the annual drive:

Global News Montreal (near security desk and escalators)

1010 Ste-Catherine St. W.

Montreal

Generations Foundation (call 514-933-8585)

4210 Notre-Dame St. W.

Montreal

Econo-Malls

1 Westmount Sq., Ste. 1900

Westmount

Mega Bloks

4505 Hickmore St.

Saint-Laurent

HSBC Pointe-Claire

1000 St-Jean Blvd., Ste. 110

Pointe-Claire

HSBC Forum

2313 Ste-Catherine St. W., Ste. 121

Montreal

HSBC Montreal Main

2001 McGill College Ave., Ste. 160

Montreal

HSBC René-Lévesque

88 René-Lévesque Blvd. W.

Montreal

HSBC Laval

3055 Saint Martin Blvd. W., Room 150

Laval

HSBC Saint-Leonard

5095 Jean-Talon St. E.

Montreal

HSBC Marché Centrale

8999 L’Acadie Blvd.

Montreal

Do you want to make a donation to the Generations Foundation? You can do so by clicking here.

If you are interested in learning more about how to help the organization, you can click here.

