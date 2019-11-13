Generations Foundation 2019 Holiday Food and Toy Drive begins

The Generations Foundation 2019 Holiday Food and Toy Drive campaign begins on Nov. 14 and will continue throughout the holidays.
The goal is to supply a new toy to thousands of children in the Montreal area who may not otherwise receive a gift.
As part of the campaign, the Generations Foundation is also accepting donations of non-perishable food items to help families in need.
The annual campaign is held in the spirit of giving back to various communities in Montreal.
Find out where to make a donation
Here’s a list of drop-off locations for the annual drive:
Global News Montreal (near security desk and escalators)
1010 Ste-Catherine St. W.
Montreal
Generations Foundation (call 514-933-8585)
4210 Notre-Dame St. W.
Montreal
Econo-Malls
1 Westmount Sq., Ste. 1900
Westmount
Mega Bloks
4505 Hickmore St.
Saint-Laurent
HSBC Pointe-Claire
1000 St-Jean Blvd., Ste. 110
Pointe-Claire
HSBC Forum
2313 Ste-Catherine St. W., Ste. 121
Montreal
HSBC Montreal Main
2001 McGill College Ave., Ste. 160
Montreal
HSBC René-Lévesque
88 René-Lévesque Blvd. W.
Montreal
HSBC Laval
3055 Saint Martin Blvd. W., Room 150
Laval
HSBC Saint-Leonard
5095 Jean-Talon St. E.
Montreal
HSBC Marché Centrale
8999 L’Acadie Blvd.
Montreal
