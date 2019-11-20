Laval police department team up with local bars to make streets safer this holiday season

Send this page to someone via email

The Laval police department and local bars have joined forces to cut down on drunk driving by offering free non-alcoholic beverages to the designated driver in a group.

The initiative, called CoDeBars, got its start in Sherbrooke two years ago.

The concept is simple, says Laval police.

Designated drivers, accompanied by at least two friends, will be given a bracelet upon entering a participating bar. The bracelet will allow the driver to get free non-alcoholic drinks throught the evening, at the same rate of consumption as the rest of the group.

The target group is youth aged 18 to 25, but anyone can participate.

With the holiday season just around the corner, the initiative couldn’t be more timely.

“Impaired driving is a concern for us and it is shared with a significant number of Laval bar owners,” said Laval police director Pierre Brochet.

“The concept of CoDeBars is interesting because it helps put forward the role of the designated driver by providing the means to celebrate responsibly and thus make our roads safer for all.”

Laval police say 24 establishments are participating in the program, which was made possible with the collaboration of the Société d’assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ)​​, the Sherbrooke police and the owners of participating bars.

For a full list of participating venues, visit the CoDeBars website.