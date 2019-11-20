Menu

Laval police department team up with local bars to make streets safer this holiday season

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted November 20, 2019 8:43 pm
Laval police, in collaboration with the SAAQ, Sherbrooke police and local bar owners launch CoDeBar iniative to encourage bar patrons to celebrate responsibly. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.
Laval police, in collaboration with the SAAQ, Sherbrooke police and local bar owners launch CoDeBar iniative to encourage bar patrons to celebrate responsibly. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Laval police handout

The Laval police department and local bars have joined forces to cut down on drunk driving by offering free non-alcoholic beverages to the designated driver in a group.

The initiative, called CoDeBars, got its start in Sherbrooke two years ago.

The concept is simple, says Laval police.

READ MORE: Quebec’s Nez Rouge going strong after more than 30 years on the road

Designated drivers, accompanied by at least two friends, will be given a bracelet upon entering a participating bar. The bracelet will allow the driver to get free non-alcoholic drinks throught the evening, at the same rate of consumption as the rest of the group.

The target group is youth aged 18 to 25, but anyone can participate.

Story continues below advertisement

With the holiday season just around the corner, the initiative couldn’t be more timely.

“Impaired driving is a concern for us and it is shared with a significant number of Laval bar owners,” said Laval police director Pierre Brochet.

“The concept of CoDeBars is interesting because it helps put forward the role of the designated driver by providing the means to celebrate responsibly and thus make our roads safer for all.”

Mock car crash has Laval drivers thinking twice about speeding
Mock car crash has Laval drivers thinking twice about speeding

Laval police say 24 establishments are participating in the program, which was made possible with the collaboration of the Société d’assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ)​​, the Sherbrooke police and the owners of participating bars.

For a full list of participating venues, visit the CoDeBars website.

