Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Trudeau, Freeland to meet with top Mexican diplomat on CUSMA efforts

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 29, 2019 7:34 am
Freeland says Canada respects Mexico and U.S. domestic ratification process
WATCH: Freeland says Canada respects Mexico and U.S. domestic ratification process

Justin Trudeau and Chrystia Freeland are to meet a top Mexican diplomat in Ottawa today as efforts intensify to get the new North American free-trade agreement approved.

The prime minister and deputy prime minister both have sessions scheduled this morning with Jesus Seade, Mexico’s point man on the trade deal.

READ MORE: Freeland says 'good work has been done' after Washington trade meeting

All three countries have signed the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement but it has to be ratified by their legislatures before it takes effect and so far only Mexico has made that step.

The deal is stalled in the U.S., where Democrats in Congress have been pushing for stricter enforcement measures for its labour and environmental standards.

Freeland says she’s been talking CUSMA with U.S., Mexico throughout fall and summer
Freeland says she’s been talking CUSMA with U.S., Mexico throughout fall and summer

Most of the trouble is between the United States and Mexico but Canada can play a role in smoothing things out, such as by helping Mexico adopt Canadian-style systems for certifying unions.

Story continues below advertisement

American officials had talked about finalizing a deal by U.S. Thanksgiving, which was yesterday.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Donald TrumpJustin TrudeauMexicoNAFTATradeChrystia FreelandUSMCAcusmaJesus Seade
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.