Canada

Freeland to travel to Washington for CUSMA talks with U.S., Mexico

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 27, 2019 1:54 pm
U.S. Democrat talks new NAFTA with Trudeau
WATCH: U.S. Democrat talks new NAFTA with Trudeau

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is headed to Washington later today for trade talks with another North American trade deadline looming.

Officials from the continent’s three countries have been holding talks aimed at speeding the ratification of the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

READ MORE: Nearly a year after CUSMA signing, businesses have mixed emotions on what’s to come

Canadian government officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation, said Freeland would be joining Canada’s acting ambassador Kirsten Hillman and chief trade negotiator Steve Verheul in the U.S. capital later today for what was described as a “trilateral meeting” with her American and Mexican counterparts.

Exclusive: U.S. Chairman Richard Neal says Democrats don’t want to reopen CUSMA
Exclusive: U.S. Chairman Richard Neal says Democrats don’t want to reopen CUSMA

Mexico is the only country to legally approve the deal, while Canada is waiting on the U.S. Congress to make its first move towards ratification.

Story continues below advertisement

The American Thanksgiving holiday was seen by many as the last reasonable opportunity for U.S. lawmakers to practically dispatch with USMCA amid the broader impeachment drama engulfing President Donald Trump and the looming political shift ahead of the November 2020 presidential election.

EXCLUSIVE: Democrats not looking to reopen CUSMA but want labour standard guarantees, Neal says

Democrats control the House of Representatives and have been negotiating with Robert Lighthizer, the Trump administration’s trade czar, for many months to strengthen several of the deal’s provisions, including improved labour standards to ensure that Mexico’s much promised workplace reforms can be enforced.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Donald TrumpTrumpMexicoNAFTAChrystia FreelandUSUSMCAcusmanew NAFTAFreelandnew NAFTA agreementNew NAFTA talks
