Canada

U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal is ‘within range’ but final review still necessary: Pelosi

By Staff Reuters
Posted November 25, 2019 6:49 pm
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks at the unveiling of the congressional portrait of Former House Speaker John Boehner at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., November 19, 2019. .
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks at the unveiling of the congressional portrait of Former House Speaker John Boehner at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., November 19, 2019. . REUTERS/Erin Scott

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday that a version of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement that House Democrats could back was “within range” but that they needed to conduct a final review.

READ MORE: Trump accuses Pelosi of stalling CUSMA for impeachment votes

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration has been pushing for the congressional passage of USMCA, which would replace the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement.

Trump has repeatedly accused Democrats of stalling a vote on the accord to avoid granting him a political win.

“We are within range of a substantially improved agreement for America’s workers. Now, we need to see our progress in writing from the Trade Representative for final review,” Pelosi said in a statement.

Freeland says she’ll still have ‘responsibility’ for CUSMA negotiation

House Democrats have voiced concerns over the enforcement of labor and environmental provisions. Labour unions have publicly voiced opposition to the accord amid worry that it will not protect U.S. jobs.

Story continues below advertisement

Mexico’s government increased pressure on Democratic lawmakers on Monday to approve the trade deal and rejected demands for more labor market oversight.

READ MORE: Freeland’s impact on foreign policy remains even if she’s shuffled, analysts say

Mexico, which has already ratified the USMCA, is eager for the trade accord’s approval because the country’s exports and foreign direct investment are dependent on unfettered access to the U.S. marketplace.

Canada has held back on ratifying the accord because Ottawa says it wants to move in tandem with the United States.

Pelosi seeks to pass CUSMA trade deal by end of 2019
© 2019 Reuters
Donald TrumpNAFTATradeNancy PelosiUSMCAcusmaUS Canada tradecanada mexico US trade deal
