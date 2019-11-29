‘It looks worse than it was’: No injuries after car crashes into storefront in Burnaby

Send this page to someone via email

The Burnaby Fire Department says no one was injured after a car crashed into a commercial building Thursday evening.

Assistant Fire Chief Stewart Colbourne said it happened around 6 p.m. in the area of North Road and Cameron Avenue.

Colbourne said the car was travelling northbound when the driver began to turn left, then lost control and went onto the sidewalk.

The car proceeded over the retaining wall and into a vacant storefront’s window.

Colbourne said there were two occupants inside the car, but both were uninjured.

“It looks worse than it was,” he said, adding the building is still safe and just needs to be boarded up.

City engineers are expected to be on scene Friday morning.

