Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Car crash

‘It looks worse than it was’: No injuries after car crashes into storefront in Burnaby

By Robyn Crawford Global News
Posted November 29, 2019 1:28 am
Updated November 29, 2019 2:23 am
Burnaby Fire were on scene Thursday night to a car crash into a storefront Credit: Curtis Kreklau.
Burnaby Fire were on scene Thursday night to a car crash into a storefront Credit: Curtis Kreklau. Curtis Kreklau

The Burnaby Fire Department says no one was injured after a car crashed into a commercial building Thursday evening.

Assistant Fire Chief Stewart Colbourne said it happened around 6 p.m. in the area of North Road and Cameron Avenue.

READ MORE: Driver survives after vehicle crashes, falls into grounds of Burnaby apartment building

Colbourne said the car was travelling northbound when the driver began to turn left, then lost control and went onto the sidewalk.

The car proceeded over the retaining wall and into a vacant storefront’s window.

Colbourne said there were two occupants inside the car, but both were uninjured.

READ MORE: Burnaby auto-repair shop damaged after crash sends vehicle into storefront

“It looks worse than it was,” he said, adding the building is still safe and just needs to be boarded up.

Story continues below advertisement

City engineers are expected to be on scene Friday morning.

Brazen daylight hit-and-run captured on surveillance in North Burnaby
Brazen daylight hit-and-run captured on surveillance in North Burnaby
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrashCar crashCarVehicleSingleSingle Vehiclecameron avenorth rd
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.